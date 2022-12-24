CCPO Chief: Cebu City is ‘still safe’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The gunfight that happened along Mabini Street in Barangay Pari-an in Cebu City on Thursday was an “isolated case.”

Police Col. Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, said the city remains a safety place this holiday season despite the Dec. 22 shooting incident that killed a passerby and seriously injured two others.

At the same time, Dalogdog made a promise that they will make sure that gang members who were involved in the violent incident will be arrested and jailed.

“Ang Cebu City Police Office hugot nga magdumili ug dili paundayunan kining mga panghitabo nga moresulta sa kagubot dinhi sa atong siyudad sa Sugbo. Among gi-assure sa mga katawhan sa Syudad nga ang mga suspetsado nga nahilambigit sa maong insidente manubag sa ilang salaod ug mapasakaan og reklamo,” he told reporters.

(The Cebu City Police Office will never allow and will never tolerate incidents such as this that will result in violence in Cebu City. We are giving the Cebuanos the assurance that the persons responsible will answer for their crimes and appropriate charges will be filed against them.)

Parian police already arrested five suspects, including two of the four alleged shooters involved in the street gunfight between two gangs.

READ: Parian gunfight: 2 shooters, 3 other suspects nabbed

Dalogdog said they will be filing complaints for murder, attempted murder, and alarm and scandal against the arrested individuals.

“Katong mga nag involve sa rambol, wala na nato sila gipasaylo. Direcho na ta file og kaso para di ni sila mahimong sundon sa uban nga luag man diay ning Cebu,” he said.

(Those who were involved in the rumble, we will not forgive them. We are filing complaints against them so that others will no longer emulate what they did and think that the police in Cebu are being lenient.)

“Dili ni ordinaryo nga insidente. Seryoso ni siya nga insidente. Kumbaga hatagan ni nato sila og action nga makaingon ang publiko nga wala ta nag paluag ani,” he added.

(This is not an ordinary incident. This is a serious incident. We have to act accordingly to show the public that we are serious [in our anti-criminality drive].)

Police Major Efren Diaz, chief of the Parian Police Station, said in an earlier interview that two groups called the “Amersan Fam” and “Markatabla” groups were involved in the street gunfight that resulted due to jealousy over a woman.

Five of the suspects and three other minors were rescued from the Amersan group. The arrested suspects are currently detained at the Parian Police Station.

READ: Family of Parian shooting victim cries for justice

/dcb