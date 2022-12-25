Fire destroys 2 houses in Cebu City on Christmas Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire that broke out in Sitio Tugas, Barangay Inayawan in Cebu City destroyed two houses on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2022.

This affected two families, made up of 14 individuals, said Fire Officer (FO3) Fulbert Navarro, fire investigator.

Navarro said that the two houses, which sit on a 72 square meter area, were located in a compound owned by the Cabrera family.

He also said that the estimated damage to property caused by the fire was P108,000.

The first house was razed while the other was partially burned by the fire, which took firefighters 17 minutes to put out.

According to Navarro, the fire happened at 12:55 p.m. This was placed under control at 1:08 p.m. and declared “fire out” at 1:12 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Navarro said that this fire was the 12th fire alarm that they had responded in Cebu City since Dec. 1, 2022. Fortunately, the fire did not cost any life or injured someone.

Navarro could not tell for now on what might have caused the ignition pending their ongoing investigation.

Earlier, the Cebu City Fire Station, said that from Jan. 1 to Dec. 4, the 219 fires in Cebu City gobbled up a record P500 million worth of properties.

This was so far the highest amount of damage the city had recorded from the fires that happened in the past three years — 2019 to 2021. Electrical mishaps, open fires, and unattended lighted candles were the top three causes of fires.

That is why, the firefighters of the Cebu City Fire Station continue their information dissemination campaign as they believe that fire safety is everyone’s concern and this remains preventable.

/dbs