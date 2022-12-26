Cloudy skies, rain continuing across most of PH — Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon, locally known as the “amihan,” and the shear line are expected to continue bringing rain over several parts of the country on Tuesday, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
Cold weather, said Pagasa weather specialist Raymond Ordinario, should also be expected in Luzon until the end of the year due to the northeast monsoon.
“Dito sa Luzon area, patuloy pa rin ang makulimlim na panahon na may mahihinang paguulan diyan sa Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon at Bicol Region, samantalang maulap na papawirin na may kalat kalat na pagulan ang mararanasan pa rin diyan sa Palawan area,” said Pagasa weather specialist Raymond Ordinario.
(Here in the Luzon area, cloudy weather will continue with light rains in the Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol Region, while cloudy skies with scattered showers will still be experienced in the Palawan area.)
“Ang nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon, including Metro Manila, ay magkakaroon ng maaliwalas na panahon maliban na lang sa mahihinang pagulan,” he added.
(The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will have clear weather aside from light rains.)
Meanwhile, generally cloudy conditions with widespread rain showers are still expected to continue throughout Visayas and Mindanao due to the effects of the shear line.
Generally fair weather conditions with chances of rain and thunderstorms are expected over the remaining parts of Mindanao.
Meanwhile, no low-pressure area or storms are expected to form within the Philippine area of responsibility within the next two or three days.
“Lumiliit na ang tiyansa magkaroon ng bagyo, bago matapos ang 2022 (The chances of a typhoon forming before the end of 2022 is shrinking),” said Ordinario.
Gale warning is still raised over several parts of the country’s seaboards due to the influence of the amihan, specifically in the waters of:
- Batanes
- Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands)
- Isabela
- Aurora
- Quezon (including Polillo Islands)
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Masbate
- Burias Island
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Romblon
- Marinduque
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Negros Oriental and Occidental
- Guimaras
- Iloilo
- Capiz
- Antique
- Aklan
- Bohol
- Cebu
- Dinagat Islands
- Siquijor
- Surigao Del Sur
- Surigao Del Norte
- Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands
- Zambales
- Batangas
- Oriental Mindoro
- Occidental Mindoro
- Lubang Island
- Palawan, as well as Kalayaan, Cuyo and Camian Islands.
The state weather bureau said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Tuesday will be:
- Metro Manila: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 12 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 17 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 18 to 22 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 22 to 28 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 18 to 28 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 25 to 28 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius
