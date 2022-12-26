Cloudy skies, rain continuing across most of PH — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon, locally known as the “amihan,” and the shear line are expected to continue bringing rain over several parts of the country on Tuesday, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Cold weather, said Pagasa weather specialist Raymond Ordinario, should also be expected in Luzon until the end of the year due to the northeast monsoon.

“Dito sa Luzon area, patuloy pa rin ang makulimlim na panahon na may mahihinang paguulan diyan sa Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon at Bicol Region, samantalang maulap na papawirin na may kalat kalat na pagulan ang mararanasan pa rin diyan sa Palawan area,” said Pagasa weather specialist Raymond Ordinario.

(Here in the Luzon area, cloudy weather will continue with light rains in the Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol Region, while cloudy skies with scattered showers will still be experienced in the Palawan area.)

“Ang nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon, including Metro Manila, ay magkakaroon ng maaliwalas na panahon maliban na lang sa mahihinang pagulan,” he added.

(The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will have clear weather aside from light rains.)

Meanwhile, generally cloudy conditions with widespread rain showers are still expected to continue throughout Visayas and Mindanao due to the effects of the shear line.

Generally fair weather conditions with chances of rain and thunderstorms are expected over the remaining parts of Mindanao.

Meanwhile, no low-pressure area or storms are expected to form within the Philippine area of responsibility within the next two or three days.

“Lumiliit na ang tiyansa magkaroon ng bagyo, bago matapos ang 2022 (The chances of a typhoon forming before the end of 2022 is shrinking),” said Ordinario.

Gale warning is still raised over several parts of the country’s seaboards due to the influence of the amihan, specifically in the waters of:

Batanes

Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands)

Isabela

Aurora

Quezon (including Polillo Islands)

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Masbate

Burias Island

Albay

Sorsogon

Romblon

Marinduque

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Negros Oriental and Occidental

Guimaras

Iloilo

Capiz

Antique

Aklan

Bohol

Cebu

Dinagat Islands

Siquijor

Surigao Del Sur

Surigao Del Norte

Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Zambales

Batangas

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Lubang Island

Palawan, as well as Kalayaan, Cuyo and Camian Islands.

The state weather bureau said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Tuesday will be:

Metro Manila: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 12 to 29 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 17 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 18 to 22 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 22 to 28 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 18 to 28 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 28 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius

