Looc brgy chief to 2,000 Paradise fire victims: Leave school, wait for city’s temporary housing

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The over 2,000 victims of the Sitio Paradise fire have started to leave the Ceasar Cabahug Elementary School where they were temporarily staying for nearly a month or since Nov. 27.

Looc Barangay Captain Allan Siazon said that the victims of the Nov. 23 fire were given until Dec. 31 to leave the school and find temporary shelter elsewhere where they could wait for the temporary housing from the Mandaue City government.

Siazon said that they were asked to leave the school because the Department of Education would want to resume holding classes by Jan. 4.

He said that city government would want the fire victims to leave by Dec. 31 because it would need more time for them to clean the school.

Siazon also said that the fire victims understood the situation after they were briefed by the city government on the reason for them to leave the school.

The Looc barangay captain also encouraged the fire victims to be more patient and to wait for the temporary housing that was built for them near the Cebu International Convention Center.

Siazon made this appeal after some of the fire victims tried to build structures at the fire scene in Sitio Paradise, which Senator Sherwin Gatchalian earlier said was a danger zone and people living in the area would need to be relocated.

These fire victims, who tried to build structures at the fire scene were stopped by the personnel of the Housing Urban and Development Office (HUDO). The fire victims were also made to understand that the area was a danger zone and HUDO had yet to clear the debris from the area.

The fire victims have already received financial assistance ranging from P5,000 to P10,000 by the Mandaue City government, and that was aside from the other financial assistance by government agencies and government officials such as Senator Gatchalian and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan, who donated his one-month salary and P1 million for the fire victims.

“Kalma lang gyud ta total naa man tay temporary housing. Magpaabot lang gyud ta. Dili lang nato dali-dalion kay wa man matulog ang gobyerno sa Mandaue, naglihok man gihapon,” said Siazon.

(Just calm yourselves because you have temporary housing. You just wait patiently. Let’s not be hasty because the Mandaue city government is not sleeping and is working for your welfare.)

Sitio Paradise in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City was hit by fire on the late night of Nov. 23, which took hours to put out. The fire destroyed hundreds of houses and displaced nearly 700 families or over 2,000 individuals.

