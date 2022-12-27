Tech issues mar first day of SIM card registration

MANILA, Philippines – Mobile subscribers are reportedly dealing with technical difficulties during the first day of SIM (subscriber identity module) card registration.

“Due to the high volume of registrants, some subscribers may experience difficulty accessing the SIM registration site. Our technical team is working on increasing capacity,” Smart Communications Inc. said in an advisory.

Anna Mae Lamentillo, Undersecretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), warned of minor glitches during the first two weeks of registration.

“The first two weeks will be a test registration, which means that registrations are valid but there could be some difficulties and minor errors as the PTEs (public telecommunication entities) fine tune the implementation process,” she said.

On Tuesday, Lamentillo announced the launching of a 24/7 complaint center for SIM registration where users can report their concerns or provide suggestions on how to improve the process.

The complaint center is being handled by Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (hotline 1326).

