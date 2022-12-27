Sinulog Football Cup set Jan 21-22

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Sinulog Football Cup returns after nearly three years on January 21-22, 2023, at the top-notch Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex pitch at the South Road Properties.

The Sinulog Football Cup of the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) was one of the sports events that was held right before the nationwide lockdowns due to Covid-19 in 2020.

During that time, Makoto FC ruled the men’s open division by beating Ducks FC of Dipolog City, 2-0, in the finals.

ERCO FC lorded the 50-above division, while Leylam FC, which is now Cebu FC, ruled the inter-company division.

University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak topped the boys-19 category.

The same excitement is expected in the return of the tournament that features 14 categories.

These categories are men’s pro, men’s open, men’s 50-above, women’s open, men’s 40-above, boys under-17, boys under-19, girls under-17, boys under-15, mixed under-9, girls under-15, boys under-13, mixed under-11, and mixed under-7.

The mixed under-9 and the mixed under-7 will follow a 7-aside format, while the rest of the categories will have an 8-aside format.

/bmjo

