19 Mandaue public schools damaged by Odette up for repair

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — SOME 19 public schools in Mandaue City damaged by super typhoon Odette already have their programs of work.

City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, chairman of the Committee on Education of the Mandaue City Council, said that the said schools were already assessed by the city engineering office and already have programs of work.

Sanchez said probably the repair would start immediately.

The committee on education chairman said there were more affected schools but the first 19 schools were those that suffered major damages.

Lawyer Marinel Oro, the spokesperson of the Department of Education in Mandaue City, said aside from the major funding from the city government, they have also already tapped some stakeholders to help repair school buildings.

The city government through the special education funds allocated P20 million for the school repair, said Sanchez.

Mayor Jonas Cortes for his start said the city will comply and support the plan set by the Department of Education.

“Naningkamot ang dakbayan sa Mandaue nga mo appropriate og funds for the repairs, na release na ang uban’g program of works,” said Cortes.

Sanchez said they target that the repair would be done by November so that schools can conduct full face-to-face classes.

The start of classes will be on August 22 wherein blended learning, a combination of modular and face-to-face classes will be implemented.

Earlier, DepEd said public and private elementary and secondary schools are expected to switch to five-day in-person classes by November 2. /rcg

