Comelec Mandaue notes low turnout of registrants

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Mandaue City has recorded a low number of voter registrants during its resumption on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

The voter registration for Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election next year resumed on Tuesday after it was suspended for three days from December 24 to December 26 because of the Christmas break.

As of Tuesday noon, only 31 individuals have registered at the Comelec Mandaue Office, said Comelec-Mandaue election assistant Evelyn Cueva.

A total of 855 individuals were already able to register since the resumption of the voter registration on December 12.

Cueva is encouraging the public, especially students, to already register since they still don’t have classes and not wait for the registration deadline on January 31.

“Mintras nga dili pa daghan ang tawo, dili mohuwat sa deadline kay maglinya-linya na, mintras naa pay opportunity labi na karun nga vacation,” said Cueva.

The office will hold satellite registration on December 29 in Barangay Pagsabungan, January 7 in Barangay Labogon, and January 14 in Barangay Casili. On January 26 to 31, they will conduct registration at Pacific Mall.

The voter registration will be again suspended on December 31, January 1 and 2, for the New Year celebration.

