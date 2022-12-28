Urban patrolling of cops in Lapu-Lapu’s crime prone areas starts

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has already started the implementation of urban patrolling in the city.

This was confirmed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Barroqueo, chief of the City Mobile Force Company.

Earlier, Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, regional director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), promised Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan during his courtesy visit last week that they would intensify their police visibility in the city by deploying more policemen in the streets.

Barroqueo said that during these patrolling, police personnel would visit crime-prone areas to eradicate or minimize criminalities in those areas.

“We will utilize our personnel to conduct urban patrolling. Yung urban patrolling na pinapagawas sa ating regional director, meron tayong one team with short firearms. And ang purpose po nyan is, especially sa Lapu-Lapu, ang pinupuntahan po ng ating urban patrolling is yung crime-prone area,” Barroqueo said.

(We will utilize our personnel to conduct urban patrolling. The urban patrolling that our regional director mentioned, we have a team with short firearms. And the purpose for this is, especially in Lapu-Lapu, that the urban patrolling will cover crime prone areas.)

Barroqueo also assured the public that they had enough personnel to be deployed.

“Meron naman tayong personnel na gigamit for such activity na available naman sa City Mobile (Force Company),” he added.

(We have available personnel from the City Mobile (Force Company) that we can utilize for such activity.)

He said that these personnel would not only secure the activities such as Christmas, New Year, and Sinulog, but they would be implementing the urban patrolling for the entire year in the city.

