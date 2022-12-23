PRO-7 chief assures Lapu-Lapu mayor: More cops to secure city streets

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — More policemen will secure the streets of Lapu-Lapu City this holiday season.

Police Brigadier General Jerry Fornaleza Bearis, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, assured Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan during the police officer’s courtesy call to the Lapu-Lapu mayor on Dec. 23, 2022.

During their casual chat, Bearis ordered Police Colonel Elmer Lim, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) chief, to use the City Mobile Force personnel to patrol streets and commercial areas within the city.

This is to increase police visibility, especially in areas of vital installations.

Earlier, the LCPO assured the mayor that more than 60 personnel would beef up the city’s police force in preparation for the dawn masses, which started last Dec. 16, and for this holiday season.

Chan thanked the PRO-7 chief for his assurance.

Bearis also expressed his full support to the anti-illegal drug campaign of the city, through the city’s anti-drug czar Garry Lao.

Chan said that city earned accolades from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) for having the island barangay of Caohagan as a drug-free one as well as for six other drug-cleared barangays namely Tingo, Baring, Tungasan, Caw-oy, and Sabang all in Olango Island and Subabasbas in the mainland Mactan island.

Lao, executive director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), also told the Beavis about City’s Community-based drug rehabilitation program (CBDRP), where many drug surrenderers had enrolled.

The mayor also said that the city would also be organizing basketball tournaments and other activities for the drug surrenderers.

“We want them to return to their community, and have a new life,” Chan said.

Aside from this, the city also provided livelihood to drug surrenderers and hired those who have skills in driving as garbage collectors.

Bearis said he was seeing the Lapu-Lapu City’s anti-illegal drugs program to be the model of other LGUs.

The new PRO-7 chief is the batchmate of Brigadier General Pablo Labra II, regional director of PRO-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and who hails from barangay Guadalupe Cebu City. Both police officers belong to the PNPA Batch 1993.

Bearis replaced Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, who became the PRO-7 chief on Oct. 13, 2022.

Alba was reassigned to the Philippine National Police (PNP) national headquarters.

/dbs