Careless takes over Sinulog’s historic comeback this January

Careless Music celebrates music and entertainment in all its forms in their Wavybaby Music Festival in the Marreco Lot beside Bai Hotel in Mandaue City from January 13 to 14, 2023. Careless Music is an independent record label committed to creating progressive content through a platform that allows artists to fully invest in their creativity and growth. This is the first time Careless will be producing and organizing a music festival like Wavybaby.

Wavybaby attendees will be enjoying a myriad of music genres from artists all over the world within the two days of the music festival.

“Music is a reflection of its culture, so why not host Wavybaby in Sinulog, the biggest cultural festival of the Philippines?”, said Careless Music CEO Jeffrey Oh, when asked why they chose to produce the two-day music fest in Cebu. According to Oh, Wavybaby is the only music event that will be organized and produced by a music company.









Careless will be bringing a star-studded lineup to Cebu.

Wavybaby will feature international artists like Pink Sweat$, Bambam, Sunmi, The Rose, Bag Raiders, Manila Grey, and Yultron. All artists signed under Careless namely, James Reid, Massiah, Jolianne, Lesha, August Wahh, Issa, SOS, Destiny Rogers, and A-Team will also be performing. Other Filipino acts include Ben & Ben, December Avenue, Urbandub, Franco, Denise Julia, and more. The festival will also feature local Cebuano acts such as Cookie$, The Sundown, Mandaue Nights, Three Legged Men, and Wonggoys.

Careless is the platform, music is the medium

“What we are trying to do [with Wavybaby] is bring the next level of entertainment and bring together both local and international markets,” shared James Reid, Chairman of Careless music. James Reid said that the Wavybaby Festival experience will capture what Careless is all about. The Wavybaby Music Festival is the culmination of Careless Music’s passion for music, bringing people together and giving a platform to up-and-coming musical acts.

When asked how they ended up with their unique lineup, Jeffrey and James said that they asked their friends and colleagues to be part of the first-ever music festival that Careless is producing. For instance, James was reportedly hanging out with BamBam and the rest of GOT7 earlier this year.

Coachella of Southeast Asia

“Thousands of people coming together, singing in unison—that energy is electrifying and as a music company, that’s what we live for. On the stage, that’s what our artists live for,,” said Jeffrey on the once-in-a-lifetime experience they want to create for both the artists and the audience to witness. He also shared that the long-term goal for Wavybaby was to bring people together from all over the world like “a Coachella of Southeast Asia”.























































According to Jeffrey, one of the festival elements that they spent the most is the stage. True to its vision of supporting artists, Careless Music wanted to make sure that the artists who were flying from all over the globe and taking time out of their busy schedules were being taken care of, and that the stage that they would be performing on would be a spectacle in itself.

The festival grounds will consist of an Artist Lounge, VVIP Lounge, a VIP Area in front of the stage, Cocktail Pods, Sponsor’s Hives, and a Market Pod.

The Cocktail Pod serves as an area for anyone to purchase drinks at the venue while the Market Pod is designated for food and other merchandise that will be sold. The Sponsor’s Hive will be where Wavy Baby’s brand partners will have different booths that festival goers can visit.

Regular Tickets will be priced at P8,510 for VIP and P4,260 for General Admission.