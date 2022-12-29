At least 50k flock to Cebu bus terminals for the Holidays

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With three days left before the New Year, the influx of passengers in Cebu’s bus terminals continues to pour.

Since December 23, the management of Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) and Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) recorded at least 50,000 passengers going in and out of the two terminals.

Carmen Quijano, manager of both CSBT and CNBT, said they expect the same volume of passengers throughout the remaining days of 2022 and until the first week of January 2023.

“Daghan gyud kaayo ug pasahero, sud ug gawas. Grabe gyud… Paminaw nako mo sobra pa og 50,000. Wala gyu’y puas ang mga tawo pwerte gyung daghana,” Quijano told reporters in a teleconference on Thursday, December 29.

In turn, Quijano has also requested for the Cebu Provincial Government to augment their security and janitorial teams due the large influx of passengers.

The bus terminal’s management planned to deploy additional four members of security and another eight janitors for each terminal.

“Magpa assign mi ug at least four security sa south bus ug laing upat sa north bus… Sa atong janitorial, magdugang ta ug walo sa north bus ug sa south bus gihapon,” she added.

On the other hand, Quijano lamented when a dead fetus was discovered in one of the female restrooms in CSBT last Wednesday, December 28.

“Yes, it is true unya sakit kaayo nga ang bata nga walay buot. Nganong anha pa gyud diha unya nasagmuyo gyud kos panghitabo kay inahan gyud ta,” said Quijano. /rcg

