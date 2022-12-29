Hayco humbled by appointment as PSC commissioner, to strengthen grassroots sports

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Renowned Cebuano sportsman, Edward Hayco has just been appointed commissioner by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Hayco, the “Father of Cebu Dancesport,” and an organizer of multiple Guinness World Record events in Cebu City has officially taken oath as the new PSC commissioner on Wednesday evening, December 28, 2022, in Malacañang Palace.

He was joined by fellow appointee Walter Torres, the Secretary-General of the Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC).

Hayco served as the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman for more than a decade but was succeeded by fellow Cebuano sportsman John Pages last February.

Before Hayco was appointed as the new PSC commissioner, he served as CCSC’s chairman emeritus and remained active in the local sports scene.

Hayco told CDN Digital that he was humbled by his appointment as one of the new PSC commissioners.

“Wala ko nakatuo nga gipaabot ta ani nga position,” said Hayco the founder of the vaunted Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC).

“Paspas kaayo ang mga panghitabo, pero para nako, akong gusto ihangyo sa kadagkuan nato sa PSC nga anhi ko sa Visayas ibutang. Kung walay commissioner from Mindanao, andam ko mahimong commissioner in both Visayas and Mindanao.”

SPORTS AS A TRANSFORMATIONAL TOOL

In 2015, the then-PSC chairman Richie Garcia expressed his intention to adopt Hayco’s grassroots program as the template for all LGU-based sports commissions in the country.

It’s mainly because of the huge success of Hayco’s grassroots program that mainly focuses on public schools. The grassroots program catered to thousands of public school students, particularly underprivileged young aspiring athletes.

Hayco said he wants to reintroduce this concept to the new PSC top honchos headed by newly-appointed PSC Chairman Dickie Bachmann.

Bachmann replaced Noli Eala.

Hayco revealed that besides Cebu City’s successful grassroots program, he wants to share his principles and values as a former CCSC chairman with his fellow PSC officials.

“One of my principles in sports is to see it as a form of education to transform an athlete to become a better citizen in the future. That’s what our PSC can follow. Training an athlete shouldn’t be training them as a fighting cock, but rather train them as a complete package of being a great competitor and a role model to everyone as a good citizen,” Hayco explained.

“Educating an athlete shouldn’t be all about winning. Athletes should also learn how to deal with defeat and having the right winning mindset. Sports should be a tool to transform a person. I want to share that principle with my fellow PSC commissioners.”

FOCUSING ON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Hayco also revealed that as a PSC commissioner, he will be focusing on public schools which is similar to his programs when he was the CCSC chairman.

“The least privileged athletes are from public schools. Hopefully, I can convince PSC to focus on public schools through a grassroots program,” added Hayco.

And one effective way to do this is to partner with DepEd which is what they did at the CCSC.

Currently, CCSC and Cebu City DepEd office through the local school board organizes the monthly Cebu City Junior Olympics.

The monthly tournament features numerous sports such as boxing, scrabble, weightlifting, gymnastics, dancesport, etc.

The event pits young aspiring athletes who are being trained by Job Order (JO) coaches who are public school teachers under CCSC’s grassroots program as an evaluation and exposure for the athletes at the same time.

According to Hayco, 95% of the athletes remain idle after competing in various meets such as the Cebu City Olympics, CVIRAA, Batang Pinoy, and Palarong Pambansa.

He revealed that less than 5% of the total number of athletes in Cebu City compete in all meets, while the rest remain idle.

Thus, the monthly Junior Olympics is held to keep them busy and exposed to competitions.

“We hope to implement the same grassroots program in PSC. We want to propose the template of the CCSC which partners with DepEd through our Cebu City Junior Olympics. But it’s going to be a challenge merging both programs of the PSC and DepEd. But we might be able to do it. Cebu will always be a shining example of what DepEd and an LGU sports commission can do. So, I believe it can be done,” Hayco concluded. /rcg

