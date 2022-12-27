Gale warning in Cebu prevails 2 days after Christmas, several sea trips still suspended

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The gale warning, which prohibits several sea vessels from sailing, remains in effect in Cebu and the entire Visayas on Tuesday, December 27, or two days after Christmas, authorities announced.

Lt. Junior Grade Stephen Pagcaliwagan, district operations officer of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7), confirmed on Tuesday that some passenger ships here have not resumed their trips.

These are passenger vessels plying the routes between Toledo City and San Carlos City, Danao City and Camotes Islands, Bogo City and Palompon, and Malapascua Island and Daanbantayan.

The state weather bureau at 5 a.m. on Tuesday has not lifted its gale warning in several parts of the country, including the entire Visayas.

This is due to the prevailing shear line that brought rains and strong winds in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

The weather division of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said rough seas in the Visayas may have waves with heights between 2.8 to 4.5 meters.

“Fishing boats and other small seacrafts are advised not to venture out into the sea while larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves,” Pagasa added.

The gale warning in Cebu has been in place since Christmas Eve, December 24, leaving thousands of passengers in various ports here stranded for several days.

Some were unable to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones.

PCG-7, in earlier reports, recorded at least 1,000 stranded passengers in ports in Cebu.

