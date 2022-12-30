Rama names new heads to replace those fired execs linked to alleged P240-M garbage mess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Michael Rama has named new heads replacing the officials who were linked to the alleged anomalous P240-million garbage collection scheme.

In a report from the Cebu City Public Information Office, Rama on Thursday, Dec. 29, named the new officials, who would take over the positions of those who were relieved from their posts.

READ: Rama fires officials tagged in garbage collection mess

The mayor has tapped Dr. Anthony Aguhar as acting Cebu City treasurer, replacing Mare Vae Reyes.

He also named Giovanni Delgado as the acting city accountant and took over the duties of the relieved Jerome Ornopia.

John Paul Gelasque has also been named by the mayor to take over as the acting Department of Public Services chief, replacing its former head, John Jigo Dacua.

Aside from that, Rama also transferred other officials linked to the alleged garbage mess to other departments.

These included Grace Luardo-Silva, former DPS head, who was transferred to the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) Office as its “co-head”.

Three other officials Allen Omlero Ceballos, DPS inspection officer; Romelito Asinjo Datan, Inspector of the City Treasurer’s Office and DPS; and Mark Abarquez Ugbinar, inspector of General Services Office and DPS; will also be transferred to other offices but their assignments have yet to be finalized.

Aside from that, Dr. Maria Theresa Rosell was also named as the acting city assessor, replacing Liezl Calamba.

Calamba, however, was not included in the NBI complaint, the Cebu City PIO said in its report.

Calamba will now oversee the operations of City Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Team (CESET).

The new acting city treasurer, assessor and accountant namely Aguhar, Rosell and Delgado respectively have been working in the Cebu City government for years already.

Aguhar has been with the city for 15 years and has been assigned to at least 10 different departments.

Rosell, on the other hand, is a certified public accountant and licensed real estate broker. She was also the city’s local treasury operations officer IV from December 2015 to June 2016 and she has spent at least 25 years in public accounting.

Delgado, for his part, has been with the city government for almost 10 years. He was the audit team head under the Office of the City Accountant. He also served at the Cebu City Medical Center when he was assigned there.

Meanwhile, Gelasque, the new acting DPS head, has been with the DPS for several years taking different positions in the department.

/dbs