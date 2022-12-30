Police hold dialogue with bar owners to avoid repeat of mauling incident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City policemen on Friday shared some recommendations with bar owners in a bid to avoid a repeat of the recent mauling incident inside a restobar in the city.

This was done through a dialogue between the police and bar owners whose establishments are located at 88th Avenue in Barangay Kasambagan in Cebu City.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they shared a few recommendations with the owners to avoid a repeat of the fracas that transpired last December 24, 2022, involving an international chef and a group of men at the F Cafe and Bar.

Dalogdog said that among their recommendations were the installation of high-definition security cameras and the beefing up of security measures by increasing the number of bouncers or security personnel in their establishments.

Dalogdog said that the effectiveness of their recommendation will depend on the compliance of these establishments. He said that cooperation among business owners is a crucial factor in maintaining peace and order in the city, especially since more activities are expected to happen as Sinulog 2023 draws near.

“Maayo man ang outcome…willing sila nga mo-cooperate sa kapulisan sa Cebu City Police Office…ilahang i comply ang requirements, kung naa silay kakulangan, ilaha na nga taga-an og pagtagad,” Dalogdog said.

For his part, Police Major Eraño Regidor, chief of Mabolo Police Station, said that this is already the second time that they conducted a meeting with establishment owners in the city and they expect more dialogues in the coming days.

“Dili ni ingon karon lang ni…padayon ni, gi consider ni namo nga best practice, ang Cebu City Police Office in coordination sa Mabolo Police Station.

Regidor said that this is also their security preparation for Sinulog 2023.

Aside from the station’s mobile patrol unit assigned to monitor Barangay Kasambagan, Regidor said they also deployed five additional on standby personnel, particularly at 88th Avenue. He added that they also coordinated with barangay tanods who will act as an extension of their force. /rcg