No firecracker-related incident in Cebu City, says CCPO official

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There was no firecracker-related incident that happened in Cebu City on New Year’s Eve.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), however, said that they had confiscated P28,740 worth of firecrackers that were sold in Barangay Inayawan and Banawa area in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 31.

Among the confiscated firecrackers are whistle bomb, kwitis, fountain, butterfly, Judas belt, and others. But, police were not able to arrest the alleged sellers.

As previously reported, the firecracker display area is at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.

READ: Firecracker display area at SRP: Two fire trucks will be deployed there

In general, Dalogdog said that the New Year’s Eve celebration in the city was peaceful. There were also no incidents of indiscriminate firing being recorded.

In this case, Dalogdog said that their efforts against firecrackers were effective. He also expressed gratitude to the Cebuanos, who adhered to the call of the authorities to refrain from using firecrackers in welcoming the New Year and just resort to some alternatives like the ‘torotot’.

On the other hand, Dalogdog said that they did not record any problem during the first ever New Year Countdown at the SRP. A total of 75 personnel were deployed there, who were assisted by 82 force multipliers.

These personnel were deployed as early as 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, two hours before the start of the event. They were back to their respective posts at past 2 a.m. when the area was already safe and cleared.

The event was attended by local officials of Cebu City including Mayor Michael Rama.

RELATED STORIES

Selling of firecrackers only allowed at SRP

2 days before New Year, fire official reminds public anew to shun firecrackers

4 Cebu LGUs to welcome 2023 with live band shows, fireworks display

52 firecracker-related injuries, so far; ‘boga’ blast leading cause — DOH

Saying goodbye to 2022: Calls grow louder to keep firecracker harm at bay

/dbs