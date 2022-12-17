Firecracker display area at SRP: Two fire trucks will be deployed there

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least two fire trucks will be dispatched at the firecracker display area at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City starting Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

Senior Fire Officer (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Police Station, said that the firecracker display area at the SRP would be operational starting Monday, Dec. 19.

Villanueva said that those Cebu City retailers, who secured special permits from the authorities, would be able to display their items there at the SRP for the customers to buy.

As part of their security preparation, Villanueva said that they would place at least two fire trucks at the area to be used in case of emergencies.

These fire trucks will be managed by a some fire personnel.

“Duha ka fire truck atoang ibutang diha pero mag rotate na. Naay usa ka volunteer fire truck and sa BFP mismo,” Villanueva said.

(Two fire trucks will be placed there but they will be on rotation duty. One will be a volunteer fire truck and the other from the BFP [Bureau of Fire Protection])

As of now, Villanueva said that they would still need to inspect the site for the security purposes. Also they would still continue to process the documents of the other applying Cebu City retailers.

With this, Villanueva again reminds the public to refrain from buying firecrackers to avoid fire from happening. Rather, seek alternative for it.

“Especially nga naginanangat na gyud ang pagsaulog sa pasko and bagong tuig. If possible di na mugamit og pabuto og di malikayan,” Villanueva said.

(Especially that celebrating Christmas Day and New Year is drawing near. If possible and if we can avoid it, don’t use firecrackers.)

Earlier, Police Senior Master Sergeant Rene Bentulan of the Regional Civil Security Unit in Central Visayas (RCSU-7) said that they had already received at least 200 applications from several individuals all over the region who wished to sell firecrackers in their respective provinces.

These include Negros Oriental, Siquijor, and Cebu province. For retailers, who will transport these firecrackers to their areas, they will get permits to transport from the RCSU-7 first.

Bentulan also reminded the public that the only manufacturer of firecrackers in Central Visayas was in Barangay Babag in Lapu-Lapu City. To prevent the possible illegal manufacturers of firecrackers from selling their products here, police in Cebu City also include this in their monitoring.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogodog, CCPO chief, said that one warning would be enough. If they would continue to refuse orders from the authorities, they would be arrested and their products would be confiscated.

