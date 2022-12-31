4 Cebu LGUs to welcome 2023 with live band shows, fireworks display

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — At least four local government units (LGUs) in Cebu have prepared a festive New Year’s Eve celebration to welcome 2023 with their constituents. When the clock strikes twelve, Argao town in southern Cebu will be having a fireworks display at its Unity Plaza.

But before that a New Year’s Mass will be held at 9:30 p.m. that will be followed by live band performances that will start at 11 p.m, the local government said in a social media post.

Argao town’s fireworks display is scheduled rom 11:55 p.m. to 12:05 a.m.

“The event is free to all residents,” the local government said. In Samboan town in southern Cebu, the municipal government is also organizing a fireworks display at its Heritage Park that would start at 12:01 a.m. Toledo City in midwestern Cebu is also organizing a New Year’s Countdown tonight at the city’s Food Avenue. Program starts at 10 p.m. with the live performance of an acoustic trio. Fireworks display is scheduled at exactly 12 midnight, the city government said.

In Cebu City, the city government, through its Tourism Commission, is holding its first-ever New Year’s Countdown dubbed “Ball Drop and Crown Rise.”

The event that will include live band performances and a fireworks display will be held at the South Road Properties (SRP) from Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, until 2 a.m. of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.