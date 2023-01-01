New love? Kylie Padilla gives glimpse of moments with ‘fellow wanderer’

Kylie Padilla appeared to have welcomed the new year with a new romance as she showed herself holding hands with a mystery man during her recent trip to Thailand.

The actress explored parts of the Kanchanaburi town in Thailand with a companion, whose face she did not show, as seen on her Instagram page yesterday, Dec. 31. Padilla took a train ride, tried local food and visited temples while holding hands with the mystery man.

“Wandering with another fellow wanderer,” she simply said.

This comes over a year since Kylie’s separation from actor Aljur Abrenica was confirmed by her father, Sen. Robin Padilla, who said that the breakup was due to a supposed third party. Kylie and Abrenica became the subject of controversies after Abrenica seemingly insinuated that Kylie had cheated on him, while he was being linked to actress AJ Raval.

Abrenica and Raval were eventually spotted together in multiple occasions, with Raval promising fans that she would let them know once they become “official.”

Kylie then revealed in May last year that she started dating again, but admitted last October she was not “looking for” a new relationship after her “draining” breakup.

Meanwhile, Abrenica confessed he was still open to rekindling his romance with Kylie, with whom he shares and co-parents two sons, namely Alas Joaquin and Axl Romeo. /ra

