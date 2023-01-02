DOH-7 reports rise in firecracker injuries during Christmas, New Year’s Eve celebrations

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) reported an increase in firecracker-related injuries in the region as people were already allowed to resume Christmas and New Year’s Eve gatherings.

In a report dated January 1, 2023, DOH-7 said at least 35 firecracker-related injuries were reported in Central Visayas.

A total of 16 of these were reported in Cebu Province together with five in Lapu-Lapu City and four in Cebu City. Four other cases each were also reported in Bohol and Negros Oriental provinces and two in Siquijor.

Most of the victims or 14 of them suffered hand injuries, the report added.

A total of 13 of victims suffered minor injuries on their eyes; four each on the head and legs; three each on the thigh and neck; two each on the forearm, abdomen, and chest and one on the foot.

DOH-7 said that the use of lantaka was the most common cause of these injuries with eight cases. It was followed by the use of kwitis and triangle with four cases each; hotdog, boga, and judas belt with two cases each; and two unknown fireworks.

Meanwhile, the agency has also recorded two cases of stray bullet injuries. One was reported in Cebu Province while the second one was in Lapu-Lapu City.

RELATED STORIES

No firecracker-related incident in Cebu City, says CCPO official

Region 7 braces for possible increase of firecracker-related injuries

/dcb