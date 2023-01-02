Christmas weekend floods death toll hits 51 — NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll from the massive Christmas weekend floods in parts of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao climbed to 51, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its latest incident report on Monday.

Most of the deaths were reported in Northern Mindanao with 25 fatalities.

The Bicol region logged nine deaths, while Eastern Visayas listed five deaths; followed by the Zamboanga Peninsula and Davao region with four deaths each; Caraga region with three deaths while a lone fatality was recorded in the the Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) region.

Nineteen persons remain missing while 16 others were injured,

A total of 13,814 families or 50,009 individuals were also displaced.

Agricultural damage, far, is estimated at P245 million while damage to infrastructure was pegged at P1.13 billion.

The shear line triggered moderate to heavy and at times intense rains over parts of southern part of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao in late December, which resulted in massive flooding, according to the state weather bureau.

