Cebu Marathon 2023 attracts 8,632 runners 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A total of 8,632 runners are expected to join the Cebu Marathon 2023 slated Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Cebu Executives Runners Club (CERC) official and Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman John Pages confirmed this figure to CDN Digital on Monday, January 2, 2023, less than a week before the much-awaited foot race.

“We have a record number of runners in the 42-kilometers and 21K. Many are coming from all over the world. We also have plenty of first-time marathoners,” Pages told CDN Digital.

The prestigious marathon will also feature 10K and 5K distances.

In the 42k full marathon, a total of 2,125 runners will be participating while 4,029 will join the 21K. The 10K category will have 1,808 runners while 670 will join the 5K race.

Among the highlights of the running event is the race route that will pass through the iconic Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) that connects mainland Cebu and Cordova town.

The CCLEX is considered the longest bridge in the country, spanning 8.9-kilometers.

“This is also the first time for anyone to run up the CCLEX and many are excited to join this experience. There is no better way to kickoff the new year and to start the Sinulog festivities,” added Pages.

Cebu is also preparing for the Sinulog Festival, which kicks off on the weekend the race is being held.

Pages said that runners can now look for their names on their official website of the Cebu Marathon.

The race expo and race kit claiming will be on January 5 to 7 at the SM Seaside City Cebu Mountain Wing area.

CERC reminds the runners to claim their race kits personally, while those from out-of-town can have their representatives claim them on their behalf.

The participants are encouraged to claim their race kits on the said dates, as CERC will provide them with a wristband that must be worn until the race is finished on Sunday.

