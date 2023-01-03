4, 207 visited Cebu City Jail’s Male Dormitory during Christmas, New Year’s celebrations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Christmas and New Year’s celebrations at the male dormitory of the Cebu City Jail remained peaceful despite the presence of over 4, 000 visitors who came to see their jailed loved ones.

According to Jail Officer 3 (JO3) Blanche Bation, information officer at the male dormitory, a total of 4, 207 individuals were allowed entry into the jail facility in Barangay Kalunasan during the holidays.

Of the number, a total of 2, 151 visited the City Jail from December 21 to 27 or the during their Christmas special visitation which they called “Dalaw sa Pasko.”

Another group of 2, 056 visitors entered the facility from December 28, 2022 to January 1, 2023 during the special visitation that was allowed in time for the New Year’s celebration, Bation said.

READ: Dalaw sa Pasko: At least 500 visit PDLs at Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory

The city jail’s regular visitation is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesdays to Saturdays. But during the holiday celebrations, jail officials allowed visits from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And despite the presence of a huge crowd, peace and order was still observe at the jail facility during the implementation of their special visitation program, Bation added.

Jail personnel did not also confiscate any contraband from the visitors and from the inmates.

Personnel at the city jail did a dry run of the in-person visitation from November 29 to December 3, 2022, to test if they were again ready to accommodate visitors after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on their observation, they saw the need to require the pre-registration of visitors who will be coming in for holiday visits to avoid congestion at the entrance.

According to Bation, the conduct of pre-registration contributed much to the peaceful and orderly conduct of jail visits during the holidays.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City Jail Male Dorm to hold dry run for resumption of face-to-face visitation

In-person visitation of Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory postponed for now

/dcb