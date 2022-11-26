Cebu City Jail Male Dorm to hold dry run for resumption of face-to-face visitation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With less than a month left before Christmas Day, officials of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory have scheduled a dry run to test their preparedness for the resumption of face-to-face visitations.

The dry run is scheduled on November 29 to 30 and December 1 and 3, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Cebu City said in a social media post.

If this succeeds, they will again open their doors to the families of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PLDs) and allow them to see their loved ones during the holiday season.

Face-to-face visitations at the facility were suspended during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jail officials shifted to “e-dalaw” also as a precaution against the spread of the infection.

The jail’s “e-dalaw” program was also suspended for a few weeks due to connectivity issues and other concerns caused by Super Typhoon Odette that hit Cebu and other parts of the Visayas on December 16, 2021.

The program was resumed after power supply in Cebu City and other parts of Cebu province also started to normalize.

In all, the suspension of face-to-face visitations at the jail facility in Barangay Kalunsan lasted for two years.

And with the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions with hopes of returning back to normal, jail officials thought of also allowing the resumption of face-to-face visitations at the city jail.

With the planned resumption of jail visits, the following guidelines are to be observed.

