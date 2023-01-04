Jerusalem ready to ‘give it all’ against Taniguchi

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem vowed to do his best when he faces reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) world minimumweight champion Masataka Taniguchi in a world title duel on January 6, 2023, at the Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan.

The 28-year-old Jerusalem arrived in Japan on Tuesday, January 3, along with Sanman Boxing’s chief JC Manangquil. They attended a press conference with the Japanese media on the same day.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Jerusalem said he is 100-percent ready to face Taniguchi in his bod to fulfill his dream of becoming a world champion.

“Dugay na nako gipangandoy nga makadula ug balik sa world title. Mao ni ang pinaka dakong dula sa akong kinabuhi ug sa akong boxing career. So dili ni nako sayangon ug ibuhos nako tanan sa akong mabuhat para modaog ani nga dula,” said Jerusalem.

(I have been longing to fight for a word title. This is the biggest fight of my life and career. So I won’t put this to waste and give it my all so I can win this fight.)

Jerusalem has a lot of motivation for this fight. He faltered in his first world title shot in 2017 against Wanheng Menayothin for the WBC world minimumweight title. He lost via unanimous decision in that fight and took him almost six years to earn another shot for a world title.

He patiently waited for a crack at the world title.

Currently, Jerusalem is on an eight-fight streak as he sports a record of 19 wins (11 by knockouts) and two defeats.

Meanwhile, Taniguchi has a record of 16 wins and three losses. 11 of his wins were via knockouts.

Jerusalem said he is excited for his fight against Taniguchi as he believes he has a lot to show this time around.

“Dako kaayo nga kausaban akong ipakita sa akong dula sa una ug sa karon. Tigulang nako sa boxing, kinahanglan magtigulang pud ko sa akong dula,” he said.

(There’s a big difference with the way I fought before and how I fight now. I have matured in boxing so I need to show that I have also matured in the way I fight.)

/bmjo

