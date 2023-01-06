Miss Cebu 2023 Up Close: Sofia Angelica Esgana

In just a few days, we will witness the crowning of the new Miss Cebu 2023.

Miss Cebu is one of the highlights of the annual Grand Sinulog Festival. The pageant began in 1983, and aims to “showcase the total beauty with the holistic personality of the Cebuana”.

This platform has been utilized to promote Cebu City tourism.

The tourism commission also emphasized the role of Miss Cebu as an inspiration and role model to young individuals and to the Cebuanos.

CDN Digital had a chance to speak to our lovely 12 candidates backstage and got to know them better personally. Here are some up close Q&A from Candidate No. 2 Sofia Angelica Esgana, 21, from Pardo, City Cebu.

*This article is part of a series featuring all the candidates for Miss Cebu 2023.

Q: What makes you unique?

Sofia: Aside from being authentic, one significant thing I have that makes me unique, is my capability to share stories with people because I know it’s different and incomparable. As I screened for Miss Cebu 2023, I’ve heard so many “whys and buts” from them. Others were in fact shocked when I finally got into the top 12, but I am here, pursuing my Miss Cebu 2023 journey. Despite that, I know that there are still some people who believed in my uniqueness and as well as my potential to use my own story to inspire people.

Q: Where is your favorite place in Cebu and why?

Sofia: My favorite and go-to place is always the Basílica Minor del Santo Niño de Cebu. It has been my habit to visit this church every now and then, especially when I need guidance from the patron Saint – Sñr. Santo Niño. Also, whenever I need to reconnect to God again and strengthen my faith. I always pray and do surrender my worries to Snr Sto niño because I trust him, and by doing so, it makes me stronger to face whatever eventualities that I might encounter. That’s really the reason why I love to go to Basílica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu.

Q: What is your favorite Cebuano delicacy and why do you love it?

Sofia: My favorite Cebuano delicacy is danggit because it’s simply addicting. I can just eat danggit and rice alone without any viand. I love it so much, especially when it is dipped in vinegar. It really makes my meal complete.

Q: Which celebrity would you invite for dinner and why?

Sofia: I really want to have dinner with Donny Pangilinan, only if I can invite him. He has been my celebrity crush since then and I totally admired him. Not just the way he possess good physical attributes, but as well as the way he carries himself and interact with his loved ones. I admire the fact that he is so gentle to his sisters and obedient to his parents. He is really someone that I would really want to have dinner with.

Q: Why do you deserve to win Miss Cebu 2023?

Sofia: I deserve to win Miss Cebu 2023 because I know I am gracefully adaptive. In a way that I’m adaptive to the change of time and I am able to adjust to the needs of others. I speak and understand different languages that makes me able to walk and talk along with both locals and foreign people. It also enables me to connect to the world and amplify my advocacy to different types of people regardless of race, ethnicity and nationality. I think that is one great aspect of me that answers the question “why do I deserve to win Miss Cebu 2023?”

Miss Cebu is the official search for Cebu City’s Ambassadress of Goodwill and spokesperson. Its coronation night is set on January 11, 2023, as one of the highlights of next year’s Sinulog festival.

