Pagasa: Cloudy Friday with rain showers as LPA exits PAR

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and rain will persist in most parts of the country on Friday even after a low-pressure area exited the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Kaninang alas dos ng umaga, yung LPA na minomonitor natin ay nasa labas na nga ng ating area of responsibility, at wala itong direktang epekto sa anumang bahagi ng ating bansa. At sa kasalukuyan shear line pa rin ang umiiral dito sa bahagi ng southern Luzon at Visayas at northeast monsoon naman ang nakakaapekto sa nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon,” said Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda.

(At 2 a.m., the LPA that we were monitoring has exited the Philippine area of responsibility, and it has no direct effect over any part of the country. At present, the shear line is affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas while the northeast monsoon is affecting the remaining parts of Luzon).

Pagasa added that the Bicol region, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) region, the Visayas and Caraga regions and Quezon can anticipate cloudy skies and thunderstorms due to the shear line while the northeast monsoon will also trigger rain in Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) Aurora, Nueva Ecija, and Bulacan.

Flash floods, landslides, rough seas alert!

Pagasa warned of possible landslides and flash floods in rain-affected areas.

Meanwhile, the winds spawned by the northeast monsoon or “amihan” prompted Pagasa to raise a gale warning over the following areas: Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, northern coast of Ilocos Norte, Isabela, Aurora, northern Quezon including the northern, eastern coasts of Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, northern coast of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, eastern coast of Albay, eastern coast of Sorsogon, Northern Samar and Eastern Samar.

Forecast temperature range on Friday in key cities. / areas:

Metro Manila: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 15 to 21 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 21 to 26 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 20 to 27 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 29 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 26 to 29 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

