Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez reunite with Michelle van Eimeren, kids after 3 years

Ogie Alcasid has finally met up with his ex-wife Michelle van Eimeren and their children, Leila and Sarah, after three years.

The singer-composer showed a glimpse of his blended family’s reunion at what appears to be a restaurant, via his Instagram page last Thursday, Jan. 5. Alcasid’s wife and fellow singer Regine Velasquez, as well as their son Nate, was also present during the reunion.

“After [three] long years, we are all together again. By God’s grace,” he said.

Van Eimeren, who represented Australia at the 1994 Miss Universe held in Manila, was wed to Alcasid in 1996. Their marriage lasted until 2007, when it was annulled. She has since been remarried to Mark Morrow.

Meanwhile, Alcasid and Velasquez got married in 2010, then welcomed their son Nate a year later.

Alcasid, Velasquez and Van Eimeren maintained close ties as a blended family. Velasquez credits Van Eimeren for the harmonious relationship between them, but admitted back in March 2022 that she still bore guilt over becoming a third party between Alcasid and Van Eimeren, despite being already forgiven by the beauty queen. /ra

