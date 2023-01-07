PDEA-7 intensifies monitoring of party drugs in Cebu City as Sinulog activities begin

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the return of Sinulog this year, the police are also anticipating the possible proliferation of party drugs during this time.

Aside from party drugs, also being monitored is the influx of people in bars and other establishments in the city.

Authorities from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) have strengthened their coordination with the local police and other units, the city’s local government unit, event organizers, as well as establishments in monitoring the possible entry and usage of illegal drugs, particularly party drugs.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of PDEA-7, said that there are teams assigned to monitor the possible selling of illegal drugs, especially party drugs in Cebu City.

“Naa tay mga reports received aning party drugs sa Cebu City…ongoing atoang validation and verification aning mga reports,” Alcantara said.

“Naa tay teams nga ipang deploy (events, establishments, others), atong K9 units, and some of our personnel will be in plainclothes,” she added.

With this, Alcantara reminds the public to refrain from using illegal drugs as these would not do any good to the users.

“We are also urging the public to continue sending us information kung naa silay mga na observe nga illegal drug activities and we assure them that their identities will be treated with utmost confidentiality,” she said.

Cebu City is pushing to ban street parties, especially at the old and new routes of the Sinulog activities. Until now, law enforcement agencies and local government officials have yet to decide on this.

