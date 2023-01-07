Michael Domingo: From topnotch boxer to multiple world champion trainer

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Michael Domingo is now a certified multiple world boxing champion trainer after his ward Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem captured the WBO world minimumweight title on Friday evening, in Edion Arena, Osaka, Japan.

Domingo who was known as one of ALA Boxing Gym’s hard-hitting boxers during his prime, officially retired as a fighter in 2012 to pursue a career as a boxing coach.

He has 42 wins, 23 knockouts, 18 losses, and three draws in his storied boxing career.

Domingo served as the trainer of former WBO world minimumweight champion Merlito Sabillo and served ALA Boxing Gym until it closed its doors in 2020.

Domingo then teamed up with former ALA Boxing Gym prospects Jerusalem, Kevin Jake Cataraja, former world title challenger Jeo Santisima, and his nephew Esneth Domingo with the Cebu-based ZIP Sanman Boxing Team.

Domingo added a feather to his cap as a boxing trainer after Jerusalem destroyed erstwhile world champion Masataka Taniguchi with a devastating second-round knockout.

Domingo said he is very thankful to Jerusalem for following their fight plan.

“Thankful ko kay naminaw jud siya sa instructions. Iyaha gyud gi timing ang right straight,” said Domingo.

“Kusog pud si Taniguchi na igo siya sa body sa first round pero kaya daw niya pag pangutana nako niya. So, naka ana ko confident ra pud ko para niya.”

Aside from Jerusalem, Domingo is also training two top-tier prospects in Cataraja who is ranked in both the IBF and WBO and his nephew Esneth who has already scored back-to-back victories in Japan.

