Game of Thrones-inspired look of the Queen City of the South!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A freelance music producer and 3D artist, Raven Carlisle Tabanera made sure to make Cebu City shine in his new animation masterpiece.

Tabanera who hails from Consolacion, Cebu, wanted to make Cebunaos proud and get giddier for the Sinulog festivities this year by making a Game of Thrones-inspired animation of the city with the re-imagined Sinulog hymn.

“I saw a couple of Game of thrones-inspired animations of certain cities/continents on YouTube. I wanted to make something for Cebu,” he added.

Tabanera is not new to producing a new vibe to the Sinulog hymn, for he has been producing Sinulog official mixes since then.

“I’ve produced the official remix for the Sinulog foundation for 2018, 2019, and this year 2023, so the music production was easy too since I’ve remixed/re-imagined the Sinulog Themes 3 times already before,” he said.

It took Tabanera roughly a month to complete this animation which he wants to offer to the devotees of the Señor Sto. Niño.

With the creation of this masterpiece, Tabanera said creating the 3D models and rendering the video was time-consuming, but it was all worth it after how netizens reacted to his creation.

Over on CDN Digital’s page, within just a couple of hours, his video already had 14,000 views, with 1,600 reactions and 630 shares. /rcg

