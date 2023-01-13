August Wahh takes centerstage

It is not August Wahh‘s first time in Cebu.

The R&B Neo-Soul singer shared that when she was younger, her family would come to Cebu from General Santos City to visit relatives, making her familiar with the city, its people, and the Sinulog.

Wahh performed during the Sinulog in 2011 and since then, she always looked forward to performing again.

“Cebuanos are fun, and Bisaya people feel like that, in general. I’m happy that even though I’m not from Cebu, the people here speak Bisaya, and I know it’s easier to relate to them. And I know they’ll also be able to relate to me,” she said.

On January 13 and 14, 2023, Wahh will be one of the performers under the Careless Music record label who will perform in the Wavy Baby Music Festival. It will be the label’s first-ever music festival, and one that is expected to make this year’s Sinulog memorable.

As a performing artist, Wahh finds inspiration from other artists’ perspectives in terms of writing songs and performing.

In this interview, she talks about her other interests outside of music and how she started her career as a musician.

How was your stay in Cebu so far?

It’s been good. We’ve been here for a couple of days already, but it has been very jam-packed doing mall tours and rehearsing a lot. Although we haven’t had time yet because we are prepping for the festival, we will have one day to go boating. I also want to try ‘tuslob buwa’ because many are recommending it, and I want to get masareal somewhere. I love it; it’s my favorite!

When did you discover the passion for music?

I don’t have a choice because my father trained me when I was young. He loves music even if he’s not a musician or anything. According to him, he discovered me when I was four, singing while taking a shower. That was when he decided to train me every day from when I was four years old until fourteen.

When did you start doing music professionally?

I started quite a long time ago. I think it was in 2011, but it wasn’t as August Wahh, because I had a band before doing all of this. Then I decided to do my own thing, and I guess I started doing it really properly back in 2014.

What are your other interests besides music?

I hike a lot. Me, my brothers, and sisters climb mountains. Although most of the time it’s about music and gigs, I go home to climb with my family.

What inspires you to create music?

The whole songwriting thing came to me naturally. I’ve always liked to express myself in writing. Then eventually, I met other artists that I liked. And I like their point of view, their perspective. For example, they’d write a love song, but it’s a different perspective. Definitely, they inspire me.

Are you open to exploring more music outside of your current genre?

I’m very open to exploring. I do dabble in many things, as well as rap. But I do love R&B, Neo-Soul, and Gospel. I’ve been working on some projects right now, and all I can say is that there will be new music from me soon.

What is your message to young musicians who want to pursue a career in music?

For the younger people that want to pursue music, if you have a dream, chase the dream. But at the same time, be practical about that dream. You can’t just be shooting stars without a plan. We need to have a plan, and we need to have a practical aspect of that dream.

