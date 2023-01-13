Pagasa: Continuous rainfall may cause flood, landslide in most parts of Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau on Friday warned of possible flooding and landslide due to continuous rains in Samar provinces and several other areas, caused by a low pressure area (LPA).

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the LPA last spotted 90 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte is forecast to trigger widespread rain in Visayas, as well as parts of Luzon and Mindanao.

With the continuous rains, Pagasa noted 147.6 millimeters of rainfall in Borongan City, Eastern Samar, 108.4 millimeters in Juban, Sorsogon, 82 millimeters in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, 81 millimeters in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, and 75.8 millimeters in Catbalogan City, Samar.

“Saturated na ang kalupaan sa mga nasabing lugar, madaming tubig ulan ang na-absorb ng [kalupaan] at nagbibigay daan ito sa mataas na tsansa sa pagbaha o pagguho ng lupa or landslides dahil sa malambot na ang kalupaan sa mga nasabing lugar,” said Pagasa weather forecast Rhea Torres.

(The ground in these areas are saturated, a lot of water has been absorbed by the land and it gives way to a higher chance of flooding or landslides because the ground is soft in these places.)

Pagasa said that the LPA has low chances of becoming a tropical cyclone.

