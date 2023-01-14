Devotees from Bohol pray for good health, strength to spread faith of Sto. Niño

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sisters Cris Anne, 17, and Angel Rose Pogoso, 16, were among the thousands of devotees of Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu, who took the time to wake up early and attend the early morning Solemn Mass in commemoration of the Christianization of the country at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu, on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

With their parents, younger sister, and cousin Rosanne Marie Lood, 17, they prayed to the Sto. Niño for good health, guidance in their studies, and the capability to encourage their fellow youth to cultivate their faith in the Holy Child Jesus.

“Pareha pod sa ilaha nga maayong panglawas ug hatagan mi og kusog nga di ba daghan man kaayong batan-on nga mga depressed? Tagaan mi’g kusog ni Sto. Niño nga dili mi muabot og ingana na kuan,” Cris Anne told CDN Digital.

(It’s the same wish as them for good health and he will give us enough courage because is it not right that there are many youths today who are depressed? Give us strength Sto. Niño that we cannot reached that stage.)

The Pogoso family from Dauis, Bohol, came to Cebu City to celebrate with other devotees the 458th Fiesta Señor.

Cris Anne, Angel Rose, and Rosanne are part of the Confradia del Sto. Niño.

The Confradia del Sto. Niño is the official lay confraternity of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu. Its primary mission is to spread the devotion to the Holy Child in the image of Señor Sto. Niño.

The visit of the Blessed image of Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu to the Augustinian Monastery Tabalong in Dauis, last June 2021, helped them decide to join the confraternity of the Basilica.

/dbs