Pagasa in Mactan: Rains expected in Metro Cebu on Jan. 15 afternoon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu is expected to experience partly cloudy to, at times, cloudy sky conditions, with rain showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. This is based on the state weather bureau’s 24-hour weather forecast and extended weather outlook.

The weather forecast, released past 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, is valid until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Engineer Al Quiblat, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration-Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), said there would be a chance of light and scattered rains in the different areas in Metro Cebu between 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Metro Cebu can also expect sunny periods between 8 a.m. and 12 noon, with only a 40 percent chance of isolated rain showers.

However, Quiblat said, that in the afternoon, there would be a bigger chance or 60 percent chance of isolated rains occurring in Metro Cebu.

“Ang hangin, kalmado man ang hangin, 20 to 30 kilometers per hour. Light ra man, walay delikado sa hangin. Ang ato lang nga naa gihapon ta mag-expect nga mga pag-ulan. Pero, i-kompara nato atong mga niagi nga adlaw nga Huwebes ug Miyerkules dili na pareho ato, murag pareha na ani,” he told CDN Digital.

(The winds are calm, 20 to 30 kilometers per hour. It is light, and there is no danger in the wind. What we are expecting are the rains. But if we compare it to the days that passed — Thursday and Wednesday — it is not the same. It will be like what happened today.)

The prevailing weather system affecting Visayas is a low-pressure area (LPA), which was last spotted 225 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

“Ang low pressure area man gud niduol sa kayutaan diha sa Surigao. Unya, lihok kaayo, mag atras-abante, pero nabuligan ta (Cebu) siguro ni Senyor Sto. Niño kay ang iyang cloud concentration tua sa Eastern Visayas, Leyte, ug Samar,” he said.

(The low pressure are went nearer to land in Surigao. And it is moving forward or backward, but we are blessed (Cebu) by the Señor Sto. Niño because the cloud concentration is on Eastern Visayas, Leyte, and Samar.)

“Ang uban, daghan pod diri sa off-shore, sa dagat. Ang diri sa atoa, mga nigpis nga clouds mao ng wa g’yod kaulan kaayo,” he added.

(The others, many here are off-shore, from the sea. What we have here are thin clouds that is why there was no rain.)

