Ex-DILG chief Eduardo Año replaces Clarita Carlos as Nat’l Security Adviser

MANILA, Philippines — Former Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año is the new National Security Adviser, replacing Clarita Carlos, Malacañang said on Saturday.

Año took an oath before President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in Malacañang on Saturday, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

“Former DILG Secretary Eduardo Año took his oath before the President as the new National Security Adviser,” the PCO said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Carlos would join the House of Representatives to help in crafting policy.

“Professor Clarita Carlos has decided to continue her pursuit of scholastic endeavors,” the PCO said.

Carlos would join the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department, which provides technical services in the formulation of national economic, fiscal, and social policies for the lower chamber.

Carlos, for her part, said she transferred to another agency to continue helping build a “better Philippines.”

“I have realized that it is no longer politic to continue as NSA to the President and so, I have decided to migrate to another agency where my expertise on foreign, defense and security policy will be of use and I shall continue to help build a Better Philippines,” Carlos said in a statement.

