Marcos Jr. taps private sector to digitize national ID system

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is asking the private sector to help the government digitize the national ID system.

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Marcos appealed during his meeting with the Private Sector Advisory Council on Friday, discussing the proposed public-private partnership for launching the Digital PhilID app.

“During the discussion, President Marcos asked the private sector to help get the national ID out, noting it has the technology and capability for new digital IDs,” the PCO said.

“Naiwanan na tayo sa technology, so we have to catch up,” Marcos said in the meeting, as quoted by the PCO.

(We are already so behind, so we must catch up.)

The PCO said the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) aims to kickstart a mobile app in the first quarter of this year with private sector assistance through PPPs to support PSA’s efforts to digitalize the national ID system.

It added that the benefits of adopting a digital ID system include automated eKYC (Know Your Customer), identity theft protection, credit card and loan applications, and digital wallet.

PCO said digital ID integration into a digital wallet would eliminate long lines in crisis aid distribution, anti-fraud and anti-scamming, monitoring programs, and faster government cash aid disbursement.

“Globally, among the successful uses of digital ID are system integration, ePrescription, online banking, transportation solution, personal information reference, application for government documents and face verification,” it said.

“Submission of government records, digital signature use, and incorporation of identity to government agencies are also among the benefits of digital ID use,” PCO added.

Republic Act No. 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, was signed into law on August 6, 2018.

RA 11055 was aimed at establishing a single national identification system for all citizens and resident aliens of the Philippines.

