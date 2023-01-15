Rama: Thank you, Sto. Niño for the good weather

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama was all smiles a few hours before the Sinulog Festival 2023 comes to an end.

And the mayor expressed his gratitude to the Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu for blessing organizers, participants and spectators with a fair weather.

“I am very happy,” said Rama during an interview with CDN Digital.

He also said he was happy to see millions attend and join the religious activities in line with the 458th Fiesta Señor.

In the meantime, Rama urged the public to instill discipline while celebrating the Sinulog Festival.

The Sinulog Festival, dubbed as one of the country’s grandest and largest festivals, made a comeback on Sunday, Jan. 15 after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers, including Rama, chose to hold the event at the South Road Properties (SRP) for the first time despite concerns and criticisms due to the state of preparations.

