FIESTA SEÑOR 2023: Pampanga vendor travels to Cebu to sell Sto. Niño clothes, costumes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — He travels to Cebu from Pampanga every Fiesta Señor to sell Sto. Niño clothes and costumes near the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

Jefferson Mercado said he had been doing this for six years already. But his Cebu visit was temporarily halted in 2021 and 2022 due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, he made sure to return to Cebu City with some other vendors from Pampanga to again sell Sto. Niño clothes and costumes for small children whom parents would want to dress like the Sto. Niño when attending religious activities.

Mercado said he would sell his products from P200 to P600 per piece.

This year, he made an improvised display rack to hang his Sto. Niño clothes and costumes as he sold them along Magallanes Street, located just a few meters away from the Basilica.

“Minsan natutuwa sila kasi parang bago sa paningin [nila ang paninda ko],” he said.

(Sometimes, they would be happy because they see that my products look like new.)

People would often stop and take a closer look at his eye-catching garments that come in different colors that include yellow, blue, red and violet.

Aside from looking forward to the earnings that he would make every time that he would come to Cebu City, Mercado said his visits had also become a tradition that he wanted to continue for as long as he could.

Mercado’s group arrived in Cebu City last Jan. 5 and they are here until Jan. 17.

He promised to again come back for next year’s Fiesta Señor celebration with more products and new designs.

