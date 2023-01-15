Tribu Pundok Masadyaon of Toledo City offers dance to Señor Sto. Niño

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — They won’t be seen dancing at the Sinulog 2023 stage at the South Road Properties (SRP) in today’s grand parade.

But the performers of Tribu Pundok Masadyaon sa Toledo City made sure to make a dance offering for the Señor Sto. Niño before they travel back home.

The group performed their Sinulog routine at the Plaza Sugbo on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14, according to an advisory that was posted by the Toledo City Information Office (PIO).

“Tribu Pundok Masadyaon sa Toledo City, mihalad kang Snr. Santo Niño diri sa atubangan sa Magellan’s Cross,” part of the advisory read.

(Tribu Pundok Masadyaon of Toledo City made an offering dance to the Señor Sto. Niño in front of the Magellan’s Cross.)

“Wala makasayaw ang mga bata sa sulod sa Basilica mahitungod aduna pay Solemn Procession nga ipahigayon karong adlawa,” it added.

(The kids did not dance inside the Basilica because there was an ongoing Solemn Procession that was held today.)

Toledo City’s Tribu Pundok Masadyaon was among the 10 contingents from Cebu province that backed out from the grand parade after Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and the respective mayors expressed their concern on the safety of their performers if the Sinulog were held at the SRP.

READ: Cebu governor on Sinulog at SRP: I wish, pray for event’s success

Performers from Toledo City arrived in Cebu City on Thursday supposedly to participate in Sunday’s grand parade.

But before they return back home to Toledo City in midwestern Cebu, the group made sure to showcase the dance that they prepared for the Holy Child.

“Mo uli atong pambato sa walay kusmod—isalig namo tanan kanimo Snr. Santo Niño!,” the advisory said.

(Our contingent will return home without any regrets — we leave this all to you Señor Sto. Niño.)

RELATED STORIES

Gwen raises concerns on SRP as Sinulog venue

Despite 10 contingents backing out, Rama says we’ll celebrate Sinulog 2023 at SRP

Sinulog 2023 will still be at SRP

Sinulog performers on SRP venue: ‘Lisud gyud’

Sinulog 2023 stage at SRP now complete

Sinulog showdown venue still at SRP, says Mayor Rama

9 Cebu province contingents to withdraw from Sinulog competition if venue is SRP — Gwen

Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival: What’s the difference?

Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

/dbs