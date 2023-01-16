‘Sinug sa Casa Gorordo’ returns on Jan. 16

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The traditional Sinulog dance will again be performed at the Casa Gorordo Museum in Cebu City after a two-year of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Jan. 16, it will be the turn of the Mabolo Dance Troupe that is choreographed by Richelieu Colina to perform at the “Sinug sa Casa Gorordo,” a tradition that has been practiced for years until the pandemic came, the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) said.

‘Sinug sa Casa Gorordo’ is scheduled at 3 p.m. on Monday, as part of the Fiesta Señor celebration. At the same time, Sinug collectibles designed by Happy Garaje will also be launched to the public.

The annual tradition of offering a dance to the Señor Sto. Niño was started by the Gorordo family, the original owners of the Casa.

Estelita ‘Nang Titang’ Diola, who is known as the Sinug “beat keeper” took part in the event for years.

Nang Titang learned the Sinug dance steps when she was only seven years old from her father, Buenaventura ‘Turang’ Diola, while she learned the Sinug beat from Mariano ‘Iklot’ Bontilao.

As she aged, Nang Titang passed on her knowledge of the Sinug to her niece Carolina and nephew Rommel, who are now keeping the tradition alive.

READ: ‘Sinug sa Casa Gorordo’ lives on

The holding of the house’s traditions, including the Sinug, has been going on for years. Its was continued by RAFI as part of the foundation’s commitment to help conserve local heritage after it acquired the Casa from the Gorordo family and turned it into a museum.

The annual Sinug was institutionalized as a key element of Cebuano history.

RELATED STORIES

Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival: What’s the difference?

Physical activities for Fiesta Señor set to return this 2023

LOOK: Walk With Jesus kicks off 458th Fiesta Señor

/dbs