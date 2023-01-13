Despite 10 contingents backing out, Rama says we’ll celebrate Sinulog 2023 at SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “All roads lead to SRP on Sunday, Jan. 15.”

This was the declaration made by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

“All is set, and we will celebrate One Cebu Island Sinulog 2023 at SRP, with a grand parade at the carousel to move between City de Mare and SM Seaside Cebu City,” read a portion of Rama’s official statement that he shared to reporters on Friday.

This was after Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and some mayors from the component municipalities and cities of Cebu province, including Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, supported the position of Governor Garcia about the South Road Properties being the venue for the Sinulog 2023. The governor cited the safety and health of the province’s Sinulog contingents with the SRP as the venue.

Asked of how many contingents will be joining the Sinulog at SRP now that the governor on Thursday night made a pronouncement of pulling out 10 contingents should the venue be at SRP, Rama did not give a definite answer.

He, however, asked Cebuanos to give this Sinulog a chance in the name of Señor Sto. Niño.

“We thank all those who worked hard to prepare for this celebration, from our front-line employees and city officials to the private sector, especially the Cebu Contractors Association, who took the challenge, and the Police,” the mayor said.

“We also thank ahead the participants — the choreographers and dancers, the costume, backdrop and props designers, the float builders, giant-makers and puppeteers, ang mga tambolista, and contingent marshals,” he said.

/dbs