Spectators on Sinulog 2023: It was a fun, colorful experience

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Beautiful, fun, and colorful.

This is how some spectators of the Sinulog Grand Parade describe their experiences of the festival at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Sunday, Jan. 15.

First time travellers were those, who were fascinated of the huge crowd and colorful costumes of the participants.

A group of friends from Binangonan, Rizal even described their first experience here as the best.

“Masaya! Perfect. Bongga. Marami ang tao and bongga ang performances,” said Feliciano Celestial.

(It’s fun! It’s perfect. It’s a grand production. There are a lot of people and the peformances were great.)

Just like Celestial’s group, Swedish friends Sandra and Ellen, also had a great experience.

“It’s good, it looks great, it’s a lot of people. It’s a lot of colors, dancing, people are nice, it’s great experience,” said Sandra and Ellen.

For regular viewers, they only have a few side comments.

Michael Suarez, from Hindang Leyte, said he liked almost everything specially the venue because it was very spacious.

However, he said that there was a little time interval on the performance of each participant.

But Suarez said that he would attend the Sinulog Festival wherever the venue would be because it had been part of his January plan.

Suarez had been attending the Sinulog Festival for almost a decade now.

He said his first time was when he attended the festival because he saw that there were always a spectators there.

But in the long run, he said, it became his “panata” or a promise to fulfill to the Señor Sto. Niño.

This is because of the blessings he received that he believed came from the Sto. Niño.

He was referring to his passing the board exam and the principal test.

Currently, he is the principal of Baldoza Elementary School.

Maria Chona Falaviana of barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City also had a a good experience of the Sinulog Grand Parade.

“Okay ra man. Init lang gyud kaayo,” she said.

(It is okay. However, it was just hot.)

