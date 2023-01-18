Rep. Chan gives aid to Ibo fire victims

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Office of Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan distributed food and non-food items to fire victims of Sitio Commonwealth, Barangay Ibo in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023.

Chan personally distributed meal packs and bottled water to fire victims who were temporarily sheltered at the Ibo Sports Complex.

Aside from this, the congresswoman also distributed hygiene kits containing soap, alcohol, toilet paper, toothbrushes and toothpaste, soap, shampoo, detergent, and many others like 10-liter water jugs for small families, and bigger water containers for large families.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) recorded around 145 families affected by the fire on Monday morning, January 16, 2023.

Of the said families, 44 were household owners, four were sharers, and 97 were renters.

A total of 63 households were totally burned in the fire, while two were partially burned.

The night after the fire, the CSWDO and the City Disaster Management Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) distributed relief assistance to fire victims like rice, canned goods, noodles, coffee, and milk.

