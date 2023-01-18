Mayor Rama won’t attend Sinulog sa Carmen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said he will not be attending the Sinulog sa Carmen in Carmen town, northern Cebu this Sunday, January 22, 2023.

In a phone interview on Wednesday afternoon, January 18, the Mayor said he did not receive an invitation from the provincial government or from the local government of Carmen and that he also has another schedule that day.

“Wala, kay wala may invitation nga gi-imbitar ang city government,” Rama said.

However, Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia is expected to attend because he is the president of the Vice Mayors League of the Philippines-Cebu Chapter, Rama said.

Rama said that the city supports the event but he did not elaborate on the details about it. The mayor is also wishing for a successful celebration in Carmen.

“Pit Senyor lang gihapon, rely on faith mao nay importante, dili makalimtan ang essence sa spirituality and religiousity particularly our faith with Señor Sto. Niño but faith without action is dead maong atoa gyu’ng ipakita by our deeds,” Rama said.

He said that he had no hurt feelings toward the provincial government or the LGU of Carmen, noting that he has yet to attended the annual festival in the town.

