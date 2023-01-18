Satellite Malasakit Center to rise in Olango Island – Rep. Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Representative Cindi King-Chan is planning to establish a satellite branch of Malasakit Center in Sta. Rosa Community Hospital in Olango Island.

Chan said that residents of Olango Island may take advantage of Malasakit’s services to help them with their hospital bills, once the Malasakit Center will also be established.

She said that she already downloaded P5 million to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital as Malasakit funds.

However, since this fund cannot be utilized by the Sta. Rosa Community Hospital, Chan said that she will request the Department of Health (DOH) to appropriate funds for the hospital so that the people in Olango can enjoy the benefits of the Malasakit program.

“Ato sab paningkamotan nga makabutang kita og satellite nga Malasakit Center didto aron maka-avail na sab sila og assistance sa ilang hospital bills,” Chan said.

Aside from this, Chan will also allocate funds for the rehabilitation, upgrade, and expansion of the hospital which will be funded by Congress.

Chan said that she will allocate a budget of P40 million for next year.

Chan will also install a helpdesk in the hospital for those who will be asking for medical and burial assistance.

With this, Chan hopes that the hospital would be able to provide more services, cater to more patients, and save them from the hassle of traveling to the mainland to seek medical services.

“Atong buhaton ang tanan aron mas mapalapdan pa ang atong serbisyo sa mga Olangohanon. Gani, daghan ta’g gi-andam nga mga infrastructure projects sa maong lugar kay atong kagustohan nga mas mapalambo pa ang tibuok isla dungan sa kalambuan sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka kinabuhi.” she added.

This year, the congresswoman also allocated P6.5 million to the DOH’s MAIPP (Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients Program) for the hospitalization bills of indigent patients from Lapu-Lapu City. /rcg

