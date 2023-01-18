LCPO to continue year-round series of drug tests

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) will continue its internal cleansing program, by conducting a series of drug tests whole year round.

This was confirmed by Police Colonel Elmer Lim, chief of the LCPO.

“Pirmi gyud na atong pag-conduct og drug test, in fact in the year 2022, naa tay 99.72 percent nga compliance sa atoang personnel,” Lim said.

Lim, however, is glad that none of his personnel tested positive in the series of drug tests that were conducted in 2022.

He also revealed that they failed to reach 100 percent compliance due to medical issues of some of his personnel.

“Ang katong wala kay wala man siya mag-100 percent, tungod kay medical issues no diin na-optional nalang pod sila,” he added.

On Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2023, 88 police personnel from LCPO were subjected to drug testing. Lim also submitted himself for drug test.

The drug test was conducted by the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO).

