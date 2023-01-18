4 minors rescued, female drug peddlers nabbed, P1 million worth of drugs seized in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More than P1 million worth of illegal drugs were seized, and four minors were rescued in a series of anti-drug operations here last Tuesday, January 17.

Anti-narcotics agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) also dismantled two drug dens and arrested at least six people.

The buy-bust operations were conducted in Barangays Suba and Pasil, PDEA-7 said.

The first occurred around 2 p.m. at Sitio Concepcion in Barangay Pasil in which enforcers nabbed a certain Jurie Abayo Abaño. They confiscated seven packs of suspected shabu, worth P68,000, from Abaño.

However, the subject of the operation, Clifford Gonzales who is reportedly a drug den caretaker, eluded arrest.

PDEA-7 also said they rescued three male minors during the operation in Sitio Concepcion.

The second anti-drugs operation happened in Sitio Mahayahay II, also in Barangay Pasil, around 30 minutes later.

Agents arrested a certain Rodelia De Aquino whom they tagged as a ‘high-value target.’

They seized from De Aquino two packs of suspected shabu, weighing a total of 50 grams and with an estimated street value of P340,000.

The third buy-bust led PDEA-7 agents to arrest another suspected drug pusher in Sitio Mahayahay II, identified as Maria Loreto Odango.

They confiscated five packs of illegal drugs weighing 85 grams with a total street value of P578,000 from Odango.

Just 10 minutes after making the arrest on Odango, PDEA-7 went to Block 7, Barangay Suba wherein they nabbed another suspected drug den maintainer.

The suspect was identified as Maria Cristina Sacramento.

Agents also apprehended two drug den visitors namely Ronald Gonzaga Maano and Jesus Bisin Arapol Jr.

PDEA-7 seized from the three suspects seven packs of suspected shabu weighing around 12 grams with an estimated market value of P81,600, buy-bust money, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

All arrested suspects will be facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165), PDEA-7 said. /rcg

RELATED STORIES

PDEA-7 intensifies monitoring of party drugs in Cebu City as Sinulog activities begin

War against illegal drugs: ‘Big announcement’ soon from DILG, PNP

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.