No signal shutdown for Sinulog sa Carmen

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There will be no signal shutdown in the Sinulog sa Carmen on Sunday, January 22, 2023, organizers announced.

Tobias Villamor, tourism officer of Carmen, said the country’s three telecommunications firms have begun setting up lines to serve the crowd expected to visit their municipality on Sunday for the Sinulog festivities.

“Atong mga telcos, naa na dinhe nagset-up… Wala tay signal shutdown, truck ban lang,” Villamor told reporters in a teleconference.

Carmen Mayor Carlo Villamor earlier signed Executive Order (EO) No. 2, which includes a truck ban. The truck ban in Carmen will begin at 12 p.m. on January 22 and ends at 12 a.m. the next morning, January 23.

Road closures in several municipal and barangay roads are also expected.

Carmen will be celebrating its 50th Sinulog Festival this Sunday. At least 27 contingents, including five from Cebu City, will be participating in what organizers consider as ‘the grandest Sinulog sa Carmen.’ / bmjo

